2 die as bus rams tanker on Agra-Firozabad road

Agra (UP): Two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh and 10 others were injured when a state roadways bus collided with a tanker on the Agra-Firozabad road on Thursday, police sources said here.

They said the bus from Agra Fort depot was returning from Kanpur.

“As the bus reached Kuberpur it rammed into the tanker as the bus driver Yogendra Pratap and cleaner Jitendra could not spot the vehicle in the dark. A total of 35 passengers were onboard at the time of the accident,” they said.

By the time the police and the local residents reached the spot two passengers had died, they said. “10 passengers have been admitted to the SN medical college, where condition of four is stated to be serious,” Circle Officer Etmadpur said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over loss of lives in the accident. He has directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured.