2 held for forceful religious conversions in UP’s Kanpur

Kanpur: Two men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district for allegedly luring people to change their religion, police said.

The accused persons allegedly targeted people of weaker sections by luring them with money, an official said.

A case under the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been registered against the accused.

The two men have been identified as Rajat Kumar Shah, 34, hailing from Delhi, and Abhijeet Mesih, 32, a resident of Chakeri town, police said.

Both have been sent to jail.

The arrests were made after workers of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal created a ruckus over the alleged religious conversions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Ravindra Kumar, said the police were alerted about the alleged forceful religious conversion event at a building in Shyam Nagar in Chakeri.