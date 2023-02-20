North India

20 vehicles collide on Lucknow-Delhi highway due to fog

According to reports, the visibility was poor and many car drivers jumped onto the wrong side and ended up colliding with other vehicles.

Lucknow: About 20 vehicles collided in an accident on the Delhi-Lucknow highway due to dense fog on Monday.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, about 15 vehicles collided on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri area of Ghaziabad due to dense fog and poor visibility.

Five people received minor injuries and one truck driver was seriously injured.

After the incident, the local police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot. The injured were later taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, the police helped clear the traffic jam.

