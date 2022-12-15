North India

22 injured in fire at wedding venue in UP

Eight persons who were critically injured people have been admitted to the Orai Medical College in Jalaun district, said police.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 09:18
Hamirpur: Twenty-two people suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder leak triggered a fire at a wedding venue in Rath town of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, a gas stove lit up by a cook triggered the blaze, which spread to a nearby wooden structure. However, locals and fire fighters controlled the flames.

