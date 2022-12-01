North India

3 girls get stuck in society’s lift, incident captured on CCTV

The incident came to light when the family members started searching for the victims, who were then rescued with great difficulty.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 16:21
0 193 1 minute read
3 girls get stuck in society's lift, incident captured on CCTV
3 girls get stuck in society's lift, incident captured on CCTV

Ghaziabad: Three girls got stuck in the lift of a society in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik Township for about 25 minutes. The incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the lift.

The incident came to light when the family members started searching for the victims, who were then rescued with great difficulty.

The incident took place on November 29 at Assotech Nest Society.

Related Articles

The victims’ family accused the Society’s AOA of negligence and lack of maintenance of the lift.

On the family’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against the president and secretary of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA).

In the complaint registered on November 30, the relatives stated that lakhs of rupees are spent annually in the name of lift maintenance, in spite of which such accidents have been happening which makes the president and secretary responsible for it.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 16:21
0 193 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button