3 killed as canon bomb shell explodes during military training in Bihar’s Gaya

Patna: Three persons were killed and more than six injured when a cannon bomb shell landed in civilian land and exploded in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, SHO of Barachatti police station said that the incident took place around 8.30 a.m during the training in Guber Bind village under Barachatti police station in the district.

The injured were admitted to Magadh Medical College in Gaya.

Following the incident, irate villagers protested against the district administration.

According to an official of Gaya police, the training of artillery firing was underway in the Guler Bind firing range when one of the cannon balls fell in the civilian area leading to mishap.

An investigation is underway.