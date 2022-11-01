North India

4.3-magnitude earthquake hits MP

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional office in Bhopal, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Sana Sultana Last Updated: 1 November 2022
Bhopal: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The tremor that occurred at 8.43 a.m. was felt in Jabalpur, Dindori, Madla, Anuppur, Umaria and Balaghat districts, according to IMD officials.

However, there was no report of any infrastructure damages, casualties or injuries.

IMD scientist Ved Prakash told IANS that the quake’s epicentre was near Dindori.

