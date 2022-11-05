4 killed as SUV overturns

North India

The accident occurred when the SUV driver in a bid to save a stationary car hit the divider and the vehicle overturned on Friday night.

Mathura (UP): Four persons were killed and four others injured when an SUV carrying a marriage party overturned after hitting the divider on the Yamuna Expressway at Surir town, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the SUV driver in a bid to save a stationary car hit the divider and the vehicle overturned on Friday night.

Four persons — the groom’s father Chandrapal (65), his brother-in-law Vishambhar (33), Narendra and Rakhi (9) — were killed in the accident.

Police officer Sanjay Tyagi said groom Shyam Sunder, bride Premvati, Dharmendra and Priyanshi were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital in Agra. The marriage party was returning from Noida to Mathura.

