North India

5 booked for gang-raping woman in Gujarat’s Botad

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor's father, the accused confined the woman on the night of October 26 and repeatedly violated her till next afternoon.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 28 October 2022 - 11:50
0 175 1 minute read
5 booked for gang-raping woman in Gujarat's Botad
5 booked for gang-raping woman in Gujarat's Botad

Botad (Saurashtra): Botad police have booked five persons on charges of gang-raping a 31-year-old woman, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor’s father, the accused confined the woman on the night of October 26 and repeatedly violated her till next afternoon.

The incident took place when the woman had hired an auto for Gadhda on October 26. Idrish Sandhi, along with Savlat Sandhi and Sahil Sandhi, forcibly took her to an abandoned place and took turns to assault her sexually.

As per her complaint, the woman is married but owing to ill health, she has returned to her parental home at Lathidad village near Botad town. She is being treated for depression and other mental issues.

Related Articles

Local Crime Branch Police Sub Inspector S.B Solanki, investigating the case, said that the victim’s medical examination was conducted on Thursday itself.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest all the five accused booked for gang-rape, sexual harassment and abetting.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 28 October 2022 - 11:50
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button