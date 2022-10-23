5-yr-old forcibly circumcised in UP district

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was forcibly circumcised by one Mohammad Aslam, apparently with the intention of religious conversion.

The incident took place on Saturday and the police lodged an FIR and have arrested the accused.

SHO Gangaghat, Akhilesh Chandra Pandey, said that one Maulana Mohammad Aslam got the victim child forcefully circumcised on Friday evening.

“When the boy returned home and told the family about the same, it led to an unrest. Thereafter, his parents lodged a complaint against the accused and police arrested the accused,” said Pandey.

Pandey said that they have lodged an FIR under the charges of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

“We are interrogating the accused,” said the officer.