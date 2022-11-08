North India

50 students fall ill after midday meal in Bihar’s Bhojpur

The incident occurred at Harnam Tola under Piro police station in the district.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 19:56
0 174 Less than a minute
50 students fall ill after midday meal in Bihar's Bhojpur
50 students fall ill after midday meal in Bihar's Bhojpur

Patna: As many as 50 students of a middle school of Bihar’s Bhojpur district fell ill after consuming the midday meal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Harnam Tola under Piro police station in the district.

The victims were admitted in the referral hospital Piro for treatment and their conditions are said to be stable.

The police said that the school administration has given albendazole tablets to the students followed by the midday meal. After the meal, the students fell sick, with a majority complaining of stomach ache and vomiting.

Related Articles

The school teachers immediately informed the local police and took the children to the Piro referral hospital.

The Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 19:56
0 174 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button