6 of a family burned alive in Firozabad, UP

Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident, six members of a family were killed in a fire that engulfed their house. A family residing in a building in Madamnagar, Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh was in deep sleep when their apartment caught fire on Tuesday night. Consequently six persons including four children were burned alive in the fire.

Short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire accident. The fire first broke out in a furniture shop located in the building and spread to the first floor where the ill-fated family lived. Fire department was alerted. 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the victims and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2,00,000 to each of the deceased.