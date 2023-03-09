65-year-old woman beaten to death in J’khand

Ranchi: A 65-year-old woman was beaten to death by a group of people including a woman in Jharkhand’s Godda district.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Buchi Devi, who was a resident of Amor Neema village.

According to the complaint registered by Devi’s son, Murari Singh, the accused arrived at their residence and started forcibly putting colours on him.

When the victim stopped the accused, they beat her to death and fled from the spot.

Singh said that he did not have a dispute with anyone.

He added that Pappu Mandal, Lalit Mandal, Subhash Mandal, Ranjit Mandal, Heera Lal Mandal and Neelam Devi killed his mother.

As per sources, some of the accused were in an inebriated state when the incident occurred.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.