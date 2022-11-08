North India

‘Ab kar lo shaadi’, writes woman before committing suicide

Her body was found hanging in her rented room in the Krishna Nagar area on Monday, just two weeks before her marriage ceremony.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 09:37
0 202 Less than a minute
'Ab kar lo shaadi', writes woman before committing suicide
'Ab kar lo shaadi', writes woman before committing suicide

Lucknow: A 28-year-old private bank employee ended her life by hanging.

Her body was found hanging in her rented room in the Krishna Nagar area on Monday, just two weeks before her marriage ceremony.

Police claimed that the woman, identified as Priyanka Srivastava, was in depression after her brother fixed her marriage against her wishes.

The woman’s parents had died some time ago.

Related Articles

A note was recovered from her room in which it was written “Bye-bye family members, ab karlo shaadi”.

SHO Krishna Nagar , Vikram Singh said she was living alone in a rented flat and her marriage was fixed for November 25.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 09:37
0 202 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button