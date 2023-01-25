ABHM activists booked for ‘Pathaan’ protest

Agra: A case has been registered against activists of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) who protested at a cinema hall in Agra against screening of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’.

SHO, Rakabganj, Pradeep Kumar said that the incident occurred within the limits of Rakabganj police station of Agra where a case was registered against five or six unidentified people.

Meanwhile, a Home Department spokesperson said that the state police has been directed to maintain vigil on outfits that have given a boycott call or plan to oppose the release of the movie on Wednesday.

The police have been also directed to take action against anti-social elements as well as maintain law and order.