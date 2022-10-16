North India

Advocate found dead under mysterious circumstances in UP

The deceased has been identified as Intezaar-ul-Haq. Haq's wife has claimed that her husband was murdered.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 October 2022 - 13:49
Bahraich: A 40-year-old advocate was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in the district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chaudhary said that the woman, who is a resident of Jameel Colony, informed the police that her husband was found dead lying next to her when she got up in the morning.

Family members of the deceased and his neighbours are being questioned by the police.

A case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

