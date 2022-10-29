After BJP, now Cong on mission to rid off dissidents

Shimla: After ruling BJP made a partly unsuccessful attempt to rid off dissident now it is Congress to solace the rebel to withdraw from the race against party official candidate ahead of assembly elections as some are potential threat in way of party’s success.

AICC in-charge Rajiv Shukla and top Congresss leadership of state are making last minute attempt to reach out to nine potential rebels with the last date of withdrawal of nomination being Saturday afternoon.

Among potential candidates who are in fray include former MLA Subash Manglat from Chopal(Shimla), Gangu Ram Musafir from Pachhad(Sirmaur), Vijay Pal Khachi from Theog(Theog), Kuldeep Kumar from Chintpurni(Una), Jagjivan Pall from Sulah(Kangra) and Rajinder Thakur from Arki(Solan).Tilak Raj from Nainadevi,Vivek Kumar from Jhanduta (Bilaspur) and Paras Ram from Anni.

Musafir lost last Assembly and bye- poll now party given ticket to Dayalpari former Zilaparishad members and BJP rebel who joined Congress from Pachhad. Gangu Ram Musafir couldn’t win from Pachhad since last three election was dumped by party this Assembly Election.

Party has put its faith in businessman Rajneesh Kimta from Chopal dumping two time MLA Subhash Manglat. In Sulah Assembly seat Congress has given ticket to Jagdish Sapehia dumping one time former MLA Jagjeevan Pall, who may quit from fray in favour of Sapehia.

In Theog, Congress has given ticket to Kuldeep Singh Rathore after retirement of Vidya stokes from public life. Former Congress Minister late Jai Bihari Lal Khachi did not bring his son Vijay Pal Khachi into electoral politics but he decided to run as Independent candidate in this election as rebel Congress candidate. Khachi was also pressurized by party to quit the race .

Indu Verma widow of BJP leader Rakesh Verma did not get ticket from Congress despite she joined Party two-month ahead of declaration of Election also in the fray as Independent candidate but she may damage BJP more than Congress.

Four times MLA and former Congresss chief and Minister Kuldeep Kumar of Chintpurni was not allotted ticket instead it went to Sudershan Singh Babloo. During the meeting Congress succeed to remove Kuldeep Kumar from race after appointing him co-chairman of Parrty campaign committee.

Former MLA Biro Ram Kishore is rebel from Jhanduta as party has given ticket to Vivek Kumar, another greenhorn.

With consultations underway in a hotel here over the last two days, it appears apart from Subhash Manglat most of the Congress rebels may quit the race as Independent candidates.