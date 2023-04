AIMPLB president Rabey Hasani Nadwi passes away

Lucknow: President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and renowned Islamic Scholar Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi passed away after prolonged illness at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama.

He was 94.

AIMPLB member Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali confirmed the demise of Maulana Rabey Hasani. “It is extremely sad news that AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi has passed away in Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama. He was ill for a long time,” he said.

He said that Maulana Nadwi was holding the presidency of AIMPLB for the last 21 years. “He was also the rector and Chancellor of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama,” he said. It may be noted that he was recently brought from his hometown Rae Bareli to Lucknow for treatment

Born in October 1929 in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Rabey Hasani was the nephew of author and reformer Abul Hasan Ali Nadwi. A graduate from Nadwatul Ulama, he joined the Islamic seminary as an assistant professor at Nadwatul Ulama and became its Chancellor and rector.