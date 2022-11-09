Akhilesh is surrounded by sycophants: Shivpal

Lucknow: Relations between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav continue to remain strained.

Shivpal, who is the national president of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), has said that Akhilesh Yadav was surrounded by sycophants.

While talking to reporters at a private programme, he said, “He is surrounded by sycophants who believe in mere flattering.”

Replying to a question on contesting elections in alliance with the SP, he said, “Our Pragatisheel SP is the real SP and there is no greedy person with us as… we stay away from greedy people.”

Talking about the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election, Shivpal said, “We still have to decide whether to contest alone or with the SP. Whatever decision will be taken, will be out before everyone soon.”

On the name of Tej Pratap, he said, “Let the name be announced by the SP first and later we will see.”

However, he remained tight-lipped on whether Aparna Yadav would contest from Mainpuri seat on the BJP ticket.