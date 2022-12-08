All Gujarat ministers, save one, re-elected

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took over in September 2021 after his BJP removed incumbent Vijay Rupani, and is set to be sworn-in again on December 12 after the party’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

The Patel ministry totalled 25, including the Chief Minister, but for the two-phase December elections, five ministers were denied tickets.

Of the other 20, the Chief Minister and 18 others have got re-elected to the Assembly.

While Patel has won with a massive margin of 1,92,263 votes, other colleagues who won with large margins are Purnesh Modi (104,637), Harsh Sanghvi (131,675), Kanu Desai (97,164), Naresh Patel (93,166), and Manish Vakil (98,597).

Other ministers who have won are Jitu Vaghani, Rishikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Kiritsinh Rana, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Jagdish Panchal, Jitu Chaudhary, Mukesh Patel, Nimisha Suthar, Kuberbhai Dindor, Gajendrasinh Parmar, Vinubhai Moradia and Devabhai Malam.

However, minister Kirtisinh Vaghela was the unlucky one, losing by a margin of 4,792 votes.

The BJP, in a press statement, has given several reasons for its landslide victory – the Prime Minister Narendra Modi factor, water management, safe and secure Gujarat, uninterrupted electricity supply, agricultural growth, empowering poor and deprived, qualitative specialised education, women empowerment, empowerment of tribals, and ‘Vibrant Gujarat’.