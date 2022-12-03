Another case lodged against Azam for objectionable remarks

Rampur (UP): Another case has been lodged against Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan for making objectionable remarks against the Election Commission, the police and the divisional commissioner of Moradabad division, police sources said here on Saturday.

Police sources said that the in-charge Sujesh Kumar Sagar of the poll monitoring committee gave a complaint along with a video against Azam at Sadar Kotwali police station. “On the basis of the complaint a case of making objectionable remarks and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Representation of the People Act late on Saturday night,” they said.

Police sources said that Azam made the objectionable remark during an election meeting held at Qila in support of SP candidate Asim Raja in by-poll for Rampur Sadar assembly seat on Thursday. “The case is being investigated by Sub-Inspector Satya Vijay Singh,” they said.

When contacted in-charge of Kotwali Sadar said that a case has been lodged against Azam on the basis of a complaint and investigation has been started.

It may be noted that this is the second case against Azam in two days. On December 1 a case was filed against Azam Khan for using obscene language against the women and hurling abuses. The case was lodged by Shahnaz Begum, a resident of Akhun Khelan locality, at Ganj police station. “In the complaint it has been alleged that while campaigning for SP candidate Azam used derogatory language against women folk,” sources said.

Police sources said that it has been alleged that Azam not only used obscene words, but also hurt the dignity of a woman by making sexually coloured remarks. “Besides, it has also been alleged that during campaigning Azam while pin pointing towards the government officials humiliated and embarrassed the women society by making sexual comments using indecent language on November 28, they said.

It may be mentioned that on October 27 an MP-MLA court in Rampur held Azam guilty of giving provocative speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then District Magistrate of Rampur and sentenced him to three years imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 25,000.

Azam was accused of making indecent comments against PM Modi and the then DM during an election rally in Milak during Lok Sabha polls. Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Anil Kumar Chauhan had lodged an FIR against Azam in this connection at Milak police station in 2019.

After being sentenced by the court Azam was disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly which necessitated a by-poll for the Rampur assembly seat.

