Assault victim dies mysteriously, family wants no probe

Lucknow: The daughter of a woman Army official, who was allegedly abducted and molested last week, has died under mysterious circumstances.

Her family, in a curious move, has declined any investigation into the matter.

The victim’s mother informed the police about her death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Prachi Singh told reporters that they were calling the mother of the victim to record her statement in connection with the molestation FIR, but she kept on saying that she would come later.

“Thereafter, when I called her up, she told me that her daughter had committed suicide and she does not want any further inquiry into the case. She also conducted the last rites of her daughter without a post-mortem,” the DCP said.

Police, however, said that it will probe the entire matter, including the mysterious death.

The DCP said that when the woman officer came up with the complaint, we immediately registered the FIR on November 8 and had started a probe.

“We had checked about 300 CCTVs on the passage of the incident as told by the survivor’s mother and teams were looking for the clues but got none,” she said.

Suddenly, the Army officer informed the Cantonment police station about her daughter’s suicide and sought closing the FIR, the DCP said.

An affidavit was also submitted that the family wanted no action in the case of their daughter, she said.

The DCP has asked an assistant commissioner of police in the Cantonment area to conduct a thorough probe and submit a report.

The girl had alleged that she had boarded an auto for Telibagh. As soon as she stepped out of the auto, two youths had dragged her inside a white van which was being driven by another man.

She had also alleged that she was molested, her clothes torn, and she was thrashed and abused. They had looted cash and her credit card and dumped her later.