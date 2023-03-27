North India

Atiq Ahmed brought to Prayagraj amidst tight security

Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf has also been brought to Naini jail from Bareilly for court hearing.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 March 2023 - 18:32
0 182 Less than a minute
Atiq Ahmed brought to Prayagraj amidst tight security
Atiq Ahmed brought to Prayagraj amidst tight security

Prayagraj (UP): Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was brought to Naini jail on Monday evening amidst tight security.

The UP Police will produce him before a Prayagraj court in connection with a 2007 kidnapping case on Tuesday.

Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf has also been brought to Naini jail from Bareilly for court hearing.

Both the brothers have been kept in separate barracks and will be under constant surveillance by CCTV cameras that will be monitored by the police headquarters in Lucknow.

Related Articles

According to police sources, the police team, had left Ahmedabad on Sunday evening and the convoy travelled for over 24 hours before reaching Prayagraj.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 March 2023 - 18:32
0 182 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button