Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Court sends 3 accused to 4-day police custody

Prayagraj: The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Prayagraj on Wednesday sent three men accused of killing gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to police custody for four days.

Government prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari said: “The special court of CJM Dinesh Chandra Gautam has sent the three shooters to four-day police remand.”

The police had sought 14-day remand of the three shooters, but the court has approved the remand for four days.

Agrahari said that the three accused — Lovlesh Tiwari, Mohit a.k.a. Sunny and Arun Kumar — were brought to the court of CJM DK Gautam amid tight security, and after an hour-long appearance in the court, they were taken away by the police.

On Saturday, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by the three accused in Prayagraj, while they were being taken to a hospital by the police for a medical check-up.

The trio was initially lodged in Naini jail, but on Monday they were shifted to the Pratapgarh prison citing security reasons.