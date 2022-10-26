ATM dispenses fake 200 notes; video goes viral

The residents of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh were left shocked and furious after an ATM machine dispensed fake Rs 200 currency notes.

People who used an ATM machine in Munshiganj Road Sabzi Mandi area to withdraw the money for Diwali shopping reported to the police that two of the Rs 200 notes that came out of the ATM had “Children Bank of India,” and “Full of Fun” written on them.

Video of the fake currency notes is making rounds on social media.

Following the complaint, an investigation was launched by the police.

The ATM machine belongs to India1 earlier known as BTI Payments Private Limited. The company has deployed over 3,000 new ATMs in the calendar year 2021.