Aware people to wear mask in crowded places: Yogi

Lucknow: In the wake of rising corona cases in some countries, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials to make people aware of wearing face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, buses, railway stations, markets and to activate the public address system.

Chairing a meeting of the high-level Team-09 constituted for Covid-19 management, Yogi said, “Even as the increase in new Covid cases is being seen in different countries since last one week, the situation remains in control in UP. The positivity rate of the state in December has been 0.01 per cent. Presently the total number of active cases is 62. In the last 24 hours, 27,208 tests were done and not a single new patient was confirmed. During the same period, 33 people got cured.

He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the strategy of trace, test, treatment and vaccine to prevent Covid has proved successful. “It is possible that there may be an increase in new cases in the coming days, so we have to be alert. This is not the time to panic, but to be alert and careful. Covid protocol has to be strictly followed. Make people aware to wear face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, buses, railway stations and markets. Activate the public address system,” he said.

The CM said that the changing trend of Covid should be closely monitored. “Medical Education and Health departments should prepare with better coordination. The policy will be decided in consultation with the state-level Health Advisory Committee. Maintain constant communication with the Union Health Ministry,” he said.

He said that the new variant of Covid should be continuously monitored. “Wherever new cases are found genome sequencing should be done. Daily testing should be increased. People suffering from serious, incurable diseases and the elderly will have to take special precautions,” he said.

Yogi said, “We all have experienced the utility of Integrated Covid Command and Control Room in Covid Management. Home, Health and Urban Development departments should prepare to reactivate ICCC with mutual coordination.”

He said that in accordance with the spirit of the Prime Minister’s mantra ‘Jahan Bimar, Wahin Upchar’, cooperation of village heads, Asha, Anganwadi workers and ANMs should be taken. “These people have played a valuable role in the fight against Covid so far. They need to contribute effectively again to track sick people with Covid symptoms in their areas and provide immediate hospital or doctor services as per the need,” he said.