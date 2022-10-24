Ayodhya sets a new Guinness World Record

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya has set a new Guinness World Record for lighting the maximum number of diyas (earthen lamps) at one place on the occasion of Diwali.

15.76 lakh lamps were lighted on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Deepotsav celebrations on Sunday, on the eve of the festival of Diwali.

With the lighting of 15,76,000 diyas by PM @narendramodi ji in Ayodhya today, a new World Record has been achieved!! #JaiShreeRam #Deepavali2022 pic.twitter.com/52YpZJq2VF — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 23, 2022

State Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Guinness Book team announced that 15.76 lakh lamps were lit at the Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year. Ayodhya broke its own old record and set a new record.

For the first time in 2017, 1.71 lakh lamps were lit in Deepotsav. The number of lamps was increased every year. This time a record of 15.76 lakh lamps were lighted in the Deepotsav 2022.

Modi and chief minister Adityanath displayed the Guinness Record certificate on the occasion.