Azam Khan convicted in 2019 hate speech case

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 27 October 2022 - 14:57
Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been convicted in the 2019 hate speech case.

He was taken into judicial custody, and the quantum of sentence will be pronounced at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then district magistrate, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Further details were awaited.

