Azam Khan, son get 2 years in jail

North India

A case was registered against Azam Khan, his son, and seven others at Chhajlet police station of Moradabad district on January 29, 2008, after SP leaders staged a dharna on the road to protest checking of Azam Khan's car by the police.

Moradabad: A special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad has sentenced senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan to two years in jail in a 2008 case.

The two were, however, later granted bail.

A case was registered against Azam Khan, his son, and seven others at Chhajlet police station of Moradabad district on January 29, 2008, after SP leaders staged a dharna on the road to protest checking of Azam Khan’s car by the police.

The police later booked all the nine accused, including SP leaders Mehboob Ali, Hazi Ikram Qureshi, Paras Jain, D.P. Yadav and Rajesh Yadav, under sections 341, 353 of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

