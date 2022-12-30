Azam Khan’s official residence in Lucknow allotted to BJP MLA

Lucknow: Former cabinet minister Azam Khan’s official residence in Darul Shafa area of Lucknow where senior Samajwadi Party leader used to stay has been allotted to Akash Saxena, the newly elected BJP MLA from Rampur.

Mr Saxena has been allotted house number 34B in Darul Shafa, a senior official of the state property department said on Friday.

After Azam Khan was sentenced to three years in prison allegedly for making hate speeches, his membership of the Legislative Assembly was revoked. He used to live in this house before cancellation of his membership.

This is said to be a normal procedure of the Vidhan Sabha to allot the residence of the outgoing MLA of a seat to the newly elected MLA from that seat.