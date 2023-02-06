Bajrang Dal reiterates commitment to check love-jihad

Prayagraj (UP):The Bajrang Dal has reiterated its commitment to check and end religious conversions and love-jihad across the country.

The organisation, under its expansion drive, plans to reach out to every lane, locality, colony, village, block and city to protect and spread Hindu religion, culture and tradition.

National convener of Bajrang Dal, Neeraj Doneria, said, “The formation of Bajrang Dal was done in response to jihad and the organisation would be carrying out its activities extensively and none can pose any sort of hinderance to it.”

He also asserted that “Bajrang Dal was the organisation to give befitting reply to anti-nationals.

Besides, the organisation is working tirelessly to serve and protect the Hindu community. “At a time when religious conversions and love-jihad are posing major challenge across the country, all the patriots are looking to the activists of Bajrang Dal to take up mass awareness and check religious conversions and love-jihad.”

He said, “Whenever there has been attack on Hindu dignity and faith, the activists of Bajrang Dal stand like rock. We have to play a major role to check religious conversion and love-jihad at grassroot level.”