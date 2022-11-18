North India

Bajrang Dal, VHP protest over love jihad case

The protestors demanded immediate arrest of the suspect, Sufiyan, who is absconding and said that he should be given the strictest punishment under the religious conversion act since it was a case of love jihad.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 18 November 2022 - 14:06
Lucknow: Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members on Friday staged a demonstration in protest against the murder of a girl who was allegedly thrown off the fourth floor earlier this week by a man who had been forcing her to convert to Islam.

They also demanded security for the victim’s family.

The Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about Sufiyan’s whereabouts.

IANS
