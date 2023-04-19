Bank robbers in Bihar’s Bhojpur flee empty-handed as guns jam

Patna: An attempt by five armed robbers to target a bank in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Wednesday failed ignominiously after their weapons malfunctioned, police said.

The accused, wearing face masks, entered the Madhya Bihar Gramin Bank branch in Bitoli village under Shahpur police station on Wednesday afternoon, held up bank employees and customers at gun point, and gave the cashier an empty bag to fill cash in.

When the cashier refused, one of the robbers fired at him but his gun jammed.

Another robber also tried to fire at the cashier but his gun also did not work. As bank employees confronted them, the robbers fled the spot.

The bank employees immediately informed the local Shahpur police station of the robbery attempt.

“We have registered an FIR against 5 unknown robbers and efforts are on to identify them,” said an officer of Shahpur police station.