North India

Bihar: Administration says it was religious flag, not Pakistani

Surendra Kumar Saroj, the DSP (Sadar) of Purnea, claimed that it was not a Pakistani flag.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 January 2023 - 15:46
0 189 Less than a minute
Bihar: Administration says it was religious flag, not Pakistani
Bihar: Administration says it was religious flag, not Pakistani

Patna: A day after reports emerged that a Pakistani flag was hoisted in Bihar’s Purnea district, the local administration said that it was a religious flag and not the Pakistani.

Surendra Kumar Saroj, the DSP (Sadar) of Purnea, claimed that it was not a Pakistani flag.

“The flag was hoisted in a house belonging to a person named Mohammad Mubarkuddin in a village called Sipahi Tola. When we received the information, we went immediately. We found a green religious flag,” Saroj said.

“A section of the media reported about the national flag being hoisted on the 74th Republic Day leading to the controversy. We are looking into it to find how the rumours spread,” he said.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 January 2023 - 15:46
0 189 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button