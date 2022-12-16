Bihar assembly adjourned following opposition’s ruckus on hooch

Patna: The pre-lunch sitting of the Bihar Assembly was adjourned within 18 minutes on Friday following a ruckus created by the opposition on the issue of the recent hooch tragedy of Saran district.

As soon as the house assembled for the day the opposition members demanded to take up their adjournment motion and moved on the issue suspending the enlisted business of the house for the day.

The speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhari said that the motion would be taken up at the appropriate time, however, the BJP MLAs created noise by saying that the issue was related to the poor people and must be headed immediately.

The opposition insisting on their demand trooped to the well and shouted anti-government slogans demanding resignation from the chief minister in view of the hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile, the speaker initiated the question hour proceedings and ruckus.

The opposition members alleged the taking up of proceedings as unjustified.

Intervening in the situation the parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the leader of the opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha was showing a copy of the rules and regulations of the house in which there is a provision to raise the issues at an appropriate time.

He assured that the government was prepared to follow the directions of the chair on any issue raised in the house.

The speaker requested the members to resume their seats and asked them that their issue would be taken up when raised at the given time.

He said the members would not be allowed to speak till they resume their seats.

He also asked the leader of the opposition to cooperate the chair in bringing the house in order but the opposition insisted to hear the issue in view of its importance.

The pandemonium continued and the entire house plunged into noisy scenes.

The speaker tried to bring the house in order but in vain following which he adjourned the house till 12 hours after functioning for 18 minutes during the pre-lunch sitting.

Source UNI