Bihar Legislature adjourned for day after making obituary references

Patna: The opening day of the brief winter session of Bihar Legislature was adjourned after taking up the enlisted businesses and making obituary references to the prominent personalities who passed away during the intervening period since last session of the house .

The proceedings of the Lower House began with the National Anthem after which the Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary announced the names of Prem Kumar, Narendra Narayan Yadav, Vijay Sha njar Dubey, Bhoore Choudhary and Jyoti as Presiding Officers for the current session of the house and also constituted the business advisory committee.

The Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary tabled the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-2023 and other bills including Goods and Services tax Amendment Bill in the house.

As soon as the Lower House assembled, the speaker Choudhary in his welcome address

highlighted the duties and responsibilities of the members of the house and public representatives

in strengthening the democracy.

He appealed to the members to discharge their responsibilities under the laid precedence to

maintain the dignity of the house.

Highlighting the role of both ruling parties and opposition, he said that both were expected to discharge their responsibilities with constructive approach.

The Speaker said that he would try that the house attains it’s aims and objectives by addressing

the issues of common people.

Later the house paid homage to the the MLA Subhash Singh, former speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Dhanik Lal Mandal, former MLAs Narendra Singh, Ramai Ram, Shamsher Jang Bahadur, Chandrawal Thakur, Uday Narayan alias Bhola Rai , Surendra Prasad Sinha, Parvati Devi, Mohammad Shakur, Roop Narayan Jha, Susheela Kapoor, Shabba Ahmad, Raj Kishor Prasad, Rajneesh Anand, Sandesh Singh and MLC Kedar Pandey.

The members kept one minute silence in the memory of the departed soul after which the lower house was adjourned for the day.