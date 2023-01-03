BJP demands NIA probe in stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express in Bengal

New Delhi: Just a few days after its inaugural run, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in West Bengal’s Malda district, prompting the BJP to demand an NIA investigation into the incident.

Speaking on the incident, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “This incident is unfortunate. It is an example of Mamata Didi’s jungle rule. Every day there is violence in Bengal, murders are happening, incidents of rape, extortion are happening. Political activists are targeted. These should be investigated and strict action should be taken against the culprits.”

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “Unfortunate & sickening. Stones pelted at India’s pride Vande Bharat Express in WB’s Malda district. Is this revenge for ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants on the Inaugural day? I urge @PMOIndia & @RailMinIndia to handover the probe to @NIA_India & punish the perpetrators. @AshwiniVaishnawa.”

The window panes of the Howrah-bound Vande Bharat Express were shattered on Monday after some anti-social elements pelted stones at the newly-launched train near Malda’s Kumarganj station in West Bengal.

The incident comes four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s 7th Vande Bharat Express from Howrah en route to New Jalpaiguri Junction.

The express train connecting South Bengal to North Bengal was formally launched on December 30, 2022, from Howrah in the presence of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.