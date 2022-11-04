North India

BJP expels rebel in Nadda’s hometown

Late Thursday, the party decided to expel a rebel in fray against Nadda loyalist Trilok Jamwal from Bilaspur Assembly Constituency.

BJP expels rebel in Nadda's hometown

Shimla: Election in Himachal Pradesh is prestige issue for ruling BJP and its national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Late Thursday, the party decided to expel a rebel in fray against Nadda loyalist Trilok Jamwal from Bilaspur Assembly Constituency.

A party communique issued here late night said it decided to expel Subhash Sharma, who was in the fray against Jamwal.

BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap expelled state executive member Sharma from primary membership of the party for six years and said it was “with immediate effect for contesting as an independent against the party’s authorized candidate”.

Ground report showed that despite anti-incumbency the contest became triangular for Jamwal as Nadda and party high command couldn’t pacify the rebel.

There are as of now 19 such seats where rebels are posing threat to the BJP.

Distribution of tickets continue to cause discontentment among aspirants with just over a week left for the November 12 assembly polls.

