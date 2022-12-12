BJP gears up for UP Municipal polls

Lucknow: The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will strengthen its divisional units, booths and ‘panna’ committees and refurbish its organisational network ahead of the upcoming urban local bodies elections.

District level meetings are being held this week between as part of a crucial exercise ahead of the elections.District level meetings are being held this week between as part of a crucial exercise ahead of the elections.

State general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh said the party would be required to fix the loopholes and fill the vacant organisational positions at the district and divisional levels.

UP BJP president, Bhupendra Chaudhary, said that the candidates for the various ULB seats would be selected through a collective decision. For this the party would be setting up a “screening committee’ which would examine the names and “winnability” prospects of candidates.

He said that the party will seek to garner support of all sections of societies and communities.

Chaudhary said that the party would seek to bolster its public image by highlighting works done under the BJP government at the centre and the state.

He categorically emphasised that the ULB polls were important in view of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP leaders from the state to the district level will have to work in a coordinated manner to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming ULB polls.

The State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to issue the notification for ULB polls anytime soon.

Chaudhary said that the party needs to strengthen its organisational structure with focus on mayoral, corporator and chairman post for Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayat.

He also stressed on the constitution of district and ward-level committees in the coming days.

After a party meeting, the BJP top brass were closeted with chief minister Yogi Adityanath for a final round of consultations on the names of candidates for the civic polls, late on Sunday night.

According to sources, the BJP is also likely to field several Muslim candidates this time. It is also planning to continue holding ‘pasmanda (backward)’ Muslim meets to woo the minority community ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Yogi Adityanath has already started campaigning for his party by connecting with the electorate in all mayoral seats, where he has been announcing projects and talking of the need to ensure a “triple engine” government.

Triple engine refers to BJP governments at the Centre, state and in urban local bodies.

“These polls are important as they are being held ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said while exhorting the cadres to begin campaign as per the party’s plan and stressed on constituting election committees right down to the ward level.