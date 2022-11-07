BJP leader arrested for attacking brother, his wife

Rampur (UP): A district secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was arrested on charges of life threatening attack on his brother and sister-in-law in Civil Lines area of the city, police sources said here on Monday.

Police sources said Pradeep Gupta having a dispute with his brother Adarsh Kumar Vaishya and sister-in-law Ruchi Vaishya, has allegedly attacked them.

“It has been alleged that late on Sunday evening when Adarsh and Ruchi were returning home, Pradeep attacked them. It has been further alleged that Pradeep tore the clothes of Ruchi and when Adarsh resisted he made a life threatening attack on him,” they said.

Police sources said that the couple somehow reached the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on whose orders a case was lodged against Pradeep under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “He was later arrested and was produced in the court on Monday from where he will be sent to jail.” they said.

Police sources said that according to the victims four cases on similar charges were already lodged against the accused. “Adarsh is a software engineer in the US and had come to Rampur recently,” they said.