BJP leader shot dead in Bihar’s Katihar

The victim has been identified as Sanjiv Mishra, a native of Telta village who was a former district president of the BJP

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 November 2022 - 11:54
Patna: A BJP leader was shot dead by two bike borne assailants in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sanjiv Mishra, a native of Telta village who was a former district president of the BJP

He was sitting outside his house in Telta when the assailants arrived and opened fire on him.

He sustained two gunshot injuries and died on the spot.

The police said that the reason for the attack is old enmity and property dispute.

