BJP, Modi govt ‘scared’ of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s ‘success’, says Raj CM

The Chief Minister said that 'scared' of the BJY's "popularity", Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi to follow COVID protocol during the yatra.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the BJP and Modi government are scared of the “rising popularity” of Bharat Jodo Yatra, being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Chief Minister said that ‘scared’ of the BJY’s “popularity”, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi to follow COVID protocol during the yatra.

Gehlot posted on Twitter in Hindi, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Rajasthan leg completed on December 21 morning, but the BJP and Modi Government are so scared of the huge crowd that gathered here that the Union Health Minister wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi on December 20 to follow the Covid protocol in Rajasthan.”

“This clearly shows that BJP’s aim is to disturb the Bharat Jodo Yatra, fearing the increasing public support,” he said.

Further, he said, “Two days ago the Prime Minister held a rally in Tripura where no Covid protocol was followed. In the second wave of Covid, PM did big rallies in Bengal. If the Union Health Minister’s intent is not political and his concern is justified, then he should have written the first letter to the Prime Minister.”

IANS
