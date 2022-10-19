BJP MP announces auditorium in memory of Mulayam

Lucknow: In a surprise move, BJP’s Ballia MP Virendra Singh has announced the construction of an auditorium in the memory of Samajwadi patriarch, late Mulayam Singh Yadav in his constituency.

He has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for it from his MPLAD fund for the project.

The auditorium will be named as ‘Dhartiputra’ Mulayam Singh Yadav’.

The MP said this would be his tribute to Mulayam’s contribution to national politics and work done by the late leader for the uplift of backward classes.

Recalling Mulayam’s contribution, Virendra Singh said that the SP patriarch was a leader with remarkable talent. He was appreciated for being a grassroots level leader who was sensitive towards problems of the public.

“He served with dedication and followed the ideology of Jayaprakash Narain and Ram Manohar Lohia through sheer hard work. He carved a niche for himself in national politics. He was a great soldier during the Emergency. As a defence minister, Mulayam Singh worked for the security of the country. In Parliament, he used to stress on promoting national interest,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a museum showcasing developmental works done by Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Bundelkhand during his tenure as the chief minister will be constructed in Jhansi along with a library.

This was announced by former SP Rajya Sabha MP Chandrapal Singh.