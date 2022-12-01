North India

BJP MP mounts blistering attack on Ramdev

He also alleged that Ramdev was teaching 'Kapal Bhati' the wrong way which was having an adverse impact on those who followed his teaching.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 14:49
0 178 1 minute read
BJP MP mounts blistering attack on Ramdev
BJP MP mounts blistering attack on Ramdev

Lucknow: BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has mounted a blistering attack on Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, accusing him of selling ‘fake ghee’ under the brand name Patanjali.

He also alleged that Ramdev was teaching ‘Kapal Bhati’ the wrong way which was having an adverse impact on those who followed his teaching.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh advised people to keep a cow or buffalo in their homes instead of purchasing ghee from the market.

He said that the “child of the weak is born weak. A child of a healthy person is born healthy. To stay healthy, it is very important to have cleanliness and pure milk and ghee in the homes”.

Related Articles

“I will soon convene a meeting of seers and saints and urge them to stop the exploitation of the name of Maharishi Patanjali. I will ensure that saints give their blessings to my movement against fake milk products that are being produced and sold by Ramdev’s supporters,” he said.

He further said that Ramdev had sent him a legal notice on his statement on fake ghee and had asked him to apologize.

“I will never apologise and I stand by what I have said,” he remarked.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 14:49
0 178 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button