BJP seeks action against Bihar minister over murder case ‘links’

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded action against Bihar cabinet minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri who has been accused of being involved in a murder case.

A youth, Rahul Sahani, was killed in February in Muzaffarpur by motorcycle-borne assailants. He, along with several others, were staging a ‘dharna’ against a government project.

Sahani’s mother has alleged that “the murder was carried out on the directions of Information and Broadcasting minister Mohammad Israil Mansoori”.

On Friday, the BJP legislators urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clarify the government’s stand on the matter in the Assembly.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, said: “The chief minister had assured the house of a high-level investigation into this matter. What is the status of it?

“The deceased’s mother Manju Devi on Thursday in a statement claimed that the attackers were threatening her and said that they had killed her son… Manju Devi and her family members are living in fear and the police are not taking action against the accused,” he added.

Even as BJP MLAs sought a response regarding action in the case from the government CM Nitish Kumar did not provide any response.

Miffed by the “inaction of the state government”, the BJP legislators went to the Well, and sat on ‘dharna’ for a few minutes.

“I want to ask the government why it is helpless to take action against RJD leaders? We had raised this issue in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on February 28 and CM Nitish Kumar assured the house that he would be initiating an inquiry into this matter,” Sinha said.