BJP, SP name candidates for Gola seat

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday announced their candidates for by-election from Gola Gokarannath assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

While BJP has named Aman Giri, son of former MLA Arvind Giri, the SP has named former MLA Vinay Tiwari, who was elected from the seat in 2012.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of BJP’s Arvind Giri.

The election will be held on November 3. October 14 is the last date for nomination. The polling will be held on November 3 and the result will be announced on November 6.

Source UNI