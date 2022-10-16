BJP ticket committee to meet in New Delhi on Oct 17

Hamirpur (HP): With the announcement of the HP Vidhan Sabha elections, the ruling BJP has called a meeting of its core committee in New Delhi on October 17.

Earlier, this meeting was called at Sataun in Nahan district on Saturday but was postponed.

Sources in the party told UNI today that Core Group will consult on the potential candidates and send its recommendations to the BJP’s Central Election Committee and Parliamentary Board of potential candidates.

The names of the party candidates are likely to be announced in coming two to three days as the process for the filing of the nomination papers will start on Monday.

On Saturday, this meeting of the core group was to be held in Sataun (Nahan) but was postponed due to instructions from party bosses in New Delhi.

Former HP Chief Minister, PK Dhumal who is also one of the members of the core committee is also leaving for New Delhi on Sunday afternoon to take part in the meeting as his presence is vital there in view of his long experience in the state/party politics of the state.

Source UNI