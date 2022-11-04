North India

BJP’s CEC to meet on Gujarat poll candidates on Nov 10, PM may attend too

As the Election Commission announced the Gujarat Assembly poll schedule, parties are rushing to finalise the names of the candidates.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 4 November 2022 - 20:20
New Delhi: The BJP’s Central Election Committee is likely to meet on November 10 to decide on the list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections next month, party sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to be attend the meeting in which party President J.P. Nadda, General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among others, will be present.

Polling is scheduled for December 1 and 5 and counting will be on December 8.

