North India

Body of UP woman, killed 6 months ago, found

We were informed by a man that his elder brother, along with a few other family members, had killed his wife six months ago on suspicion of an illicit relationship.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 October 2022 - 10:55
0 174 Less than a minute
Body of UP woman, killed 6 months ago, found
Body of UP woman, killed 6 months ago, found

Sambhal (UP): The body of a woman, who was allegedly killed six months ago, has been recovered by the Sambhal police, police said on Friday.

It was recovered from the courtyard behind the accused’s house on Thursday.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, said, “We were informed by a man that his elder brother, along with a few other family members, had killed his wife six months ago on suspicion of an illicit relationship. Police reached the spot and recovered the woman’s body from the courtyard behind the house of the accused.”

The highly decomposed body has been sent for a DNA test and further probe.

Related Articles

The husband of the deceased and another family member have been arrested.

Further investigations are on.

Source
IANS
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 October 2022 - 10:55
0 174 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button