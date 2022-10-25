Bomb blast kills minor boy in Bengal, another sustains severe wounds

Barrackpore: A seven-year-old boy was killed and one of his playing companions sustained severe wounds when an alleged bomb blast happened while they were playing near Kakinara railway station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

While the junior boy died on the spot at Gate No 28 at Kakinara rail station, his companion, the 10-year-old, was admitted to a local hospital with a split hand, an eye-witness told the police and GRP.

The mishap occurred at around 0700 hours under Bhatpara police station when the two were playing with a ball, as they thought, but it turned out to be a crude bomb. Another such bomb was found there, for which the bomb squad was summoned to defuse the explosive.